South Africans have gathered on social media to address a hilarious matter in which they were asked to reply as a SA bf finding out his bae is pregnant

The hilarious conversation starter was brought to light by Twitter user Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro)

“Who is the father” seemed to be the starting point for many Mzansians who tried their best to show off their wit and humour

Mzansians are no strangers when it comes to the art of problem-solving. So when Twitter user Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) presented South Africa with a challenge, locals banded together to address the serious matter once and for all.

“'Babe I’m pregnant'. Reply as a South African boyfriend," raced through the minds of many Saffas. With wit, humour and a few memes, Mzansi made quick work of the question, offering a stream of hilarious and perhaps risky responses to those with partners who could see their solutions.

A local had the timeline laughing themselves to tears after asking her followers what they would do if their bae's were pregnant. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Some South Africans have decided to approach the problem with scepticism and distrust. Needing more information, the question “who is the father” seems like a great place to start unpacking this challenge. Take a look at the post below:

Check out the wit-filled answers below:

@Mankaeza won some hearts with his response:

"No you're not pregnant mara we are pregnant baby."

@realTre_Mad responded with:

"Who's the father of your child?"

@ShadrackMolete has an escape plan:

"Babe ke busy(nyana) ka something I will get back to you... Block, delete and relocate."

@NgwanaWaLekgowa would be happy to share this reply:

"And you sure the stomach belongs to me ousi?"

@Mhambis thinks this will work:

"I am not available please try again later twee twee twee."

@archidelly1 was kind of savage:

"So why you telling me?"

Source: Briefly.co.za