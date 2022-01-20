A groom caused an embarrassing uproar at his wedding occasion as he struggled to open a bottle of champagne

The man fidgeted with the bottle as he tried to force it open, much to the disgust of his bride and guests present

Social media users who watched the video found the man's actions hilarious and remarked on the look on the face of his bride

A lot of planning goes into wedding occasions on the part of the couple to ensure it is hitch-free and there are no slip-ups, but sometimes embarrassing situations just rear their head.

This was the case at a wedding occasion that has become the talk of social media after an embarrassing moment involving the groom went viral.

The bride looked embarrassed Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @funny_african_pics on Instagram, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

He struggled to open a bottle of champagne

Wearing a smile in the video shared on Instagram by @funny_african_pics, the groom attempted to open a bottle of champagne in the full glare of his bride and guests.

Like someone not familiar with how it is done, the groom struggled with the sealed bottle to the point that he slapped its bottom as if trying to 'tap it open.'

The groom grew impatient as he forcefully tried to remove the lid and poured the liquor on guests at it unexpectedly burst open.

Behind him stood a disgusted bride with a frown on her face who probably wasn't happy with the embarrassment her groom created.

The guests erupted in a scream as the liquor finally came open.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@_chocolette_ stated:

"Why is the wife looking like she wants to slap her husband?"

@deji_phoenix remarked:

"Oh boyy....dis guy go dey impatient for bed oo....tear cloth go straight to the answer."

@syhlm_byh thought:

"bro I wasn't expecting that. I was thinking it was going to hit him in the face but this outcome is fine. At least no one got hurt."

@kdthelitguy opined:

"You know that kind laugh wey no fit come outside wey just Dey inside your chest and your throat My heart almost stopped."

@pupurikkie wrote:

"My own be say y little groom go small den little bride go big eh.... e no dey fine for eye...its okay if the little bride small not the little groom abeg."

