I Want to Marry Her: Female Graduate Makes Colleagues Lose Focus With Her Hot Legwork, Video Causes Stir
- A female graduate celebrated graduating from university in style by showcasing her dance skills
- The lady burst into fast body moves that attracted people around, causing them to lose focus to cheer her
- She danced like a professional as she vibed with an infectious energy that a lady had to collect her bag in support of her showing
A lady treated her colleagues on campus to a good show as she danced hard to celebrate becoming a graduate.
While we couldn't ascertain the higher institution it took place, one thing was clear - the lady was a great stepper.
In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the excited lady with spectacles on and while in her signing out shirt started with leg moves in rhythm with a song in the background.
She switched between dance styles
She switched things up with intensified dancing and added a style to her legwork.
The female graduate incorporated a one hand move as she switched between different popular dance styles, including focus dance.
Graduating students around where she was dancing shifted their attention to catch a glimpse of the hot stepper doing her thing.
A female had to help hold her bag along the line to allow the lady to dance freely.
Watch the video below:
Remarks on the lady's performance
@official_vanessa_prints wrote:
"If not that I don’t have that shoe and shirt , what’s this dance that I cannot do."
@samson_jaytunez stated:
"See as them they as it to say they don really finish! Cynthia come next year for your carry overs."
@_fauzeey commented:
"The fact that there is another girl by her side dancing too and no one can see is just funny."
@dumebiblog stated:
"Why Nigerians dey happy if them graduate? certificate wey dey useless home and abroad, many people no even remember where dem put their certificates."
@mo_hub2020 said:
"U see that lady that helped her with her back is a good person, I no fit dance but I go help u to shine gang."
Source: Briefly News