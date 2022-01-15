Global site navigation

I Want to Marry Her: Female Graduate Makes Colleagues Lose Focus With Her Hot Legwork, Video Causes Stir
by  Briefly Team Claudia Gross
  • A female graduate celebrated graduating from university in style by showcasing her dance skills
  • The lady burst into fast body moves that attracted people around, causing them to lose focus to cheer her
  • She danced like a professional as she vibed with an infectious energy that a lady had to collect her bag in support of her showing

A lady treated her colleagues on campus to a good show as she danced hard to celebrate becoming a graduate.

While we couldn't ascertain the higher institution it took place, one thing was clear - the lady was a great stepper.

She made her colleagues lose focus
In the short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the excited lady with spectacles on and while in her signing out shirt started with leg moves in rhythm with a song in the background.

She switched between dance styles

She switched things up with intensified dancing and added a style to her legwork.

The female graduate incorporated a one hand move as she switched between different popular dance styles, including focus dance.

Graduating students around where she was dancing shifted their attention to catch a glimpse of the hot stepper doing her thing.

A female had to help hold her bag along the line to allow the lady to dance freely.

Remarks on the lady's performance

@official_vanessa_prints wrote:

"If not that I don’t have that shoe and shirt , what’s this dance that I cannot do."

@samson_jaytunez stated:

"See as them they as it to say they don really finish! Cynthia come next year for your carry overs."

@_fauzeey commented:

"The fact that there is another girl by her side dancing too and no one can see is just funny."

@dumebiblog stated:

"Why Nigerians dey happy if them graduate? certificate wey dey useless home and abroad, many people no even remember where dem put their certificates."

@mo_hub2020 said:

"U see that lady that helped her with her back is a good person, I no fit dance but I go help u to shine gang."

Man has SA laughing, says Tsonga men slay #UmlandoChallenge

Speaking of dancing, Briefly News recently reported that a local man has peeps laughing after breaking it down at a petrol station.

It seems the dancing king was taking part in the #UmlandoChallenge and has South Africans convinced that Tsonga men do it better! Heading online, popular social media user @kulanicool shared the hysterical clip.

"Tsonga men would nail #UmlandoChallenge effortlessly," he captioned the video.

