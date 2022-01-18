A little girl was the centre of attention in a church during the praise session following a lovely dance stunt she pulled off

In an emerging video, the little kid relocated from her seat in the congregation to the front of the altar doing a hopping dance

From hopping on one foot, the talented kid burst into effortless leg moves that stunned the pastor and congregants

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A little girl stole the show and earned the admiration of social media users after a video showing her dancing in church during the praise session went viral.

Like a dancehall queen, the girl bossed things in the video and refused to be discouraged by a female usher who tried to stop her from getting close to the pulpit.

She danced hopping on one foot Image: Screengrabs from video shared by @officialbck

Source: Instagram

She showed off killer legwork moves

The talented kid started off with normal dancing like every other member of the congregation but switched to a hopping dance move.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She made her way to the altar area dancing on one foot.

The little girl then maximized the area, showing off impressive legwork and hand movements that rhymed with the beats playing in the background.

The pastor couldn't help but smile admirably as he watched the girl perform before him.

Briefly News gathered that the kid is famed for pulling off such stunts during services as the video is a combination of two occasions when it happened.

Watch the video here.

Social media users gush

@msthick25 thought:

"Now are they really feeling the spirit... or are we just allowing th iui s to be played with now."

@tiki_meeko wrote:

"So this is 2 different times… I thought my eyes was playing tricks on me. As you go to watch she has a different hairstyle and everyone has on different clothing."

@phallonsekora remarked:

"Praise him baby girl! I wonder if she danced so hard her hairstyle came undone? It’s definitely different in the second half."

@lsteaple opined:

"It’s no wonder Church babies grow up to be preachers, evangelists, missionaries and leaders in the church community. It’s natural because the spirit gets in them while they’re young. Serve him while it’s yet day!"

Young man dancing in high heels leaves Mzansi amazed

Elsewhere, Briefly News reported that South Africans are definitely known for their amazing dancing abilities and one young man took it to another level.

In a video uploaded to Facebook by SA House Music Downloads, a young man can be seen dancing in high heeled shoes.

It is unclear who the young man is but he surely knows how to move. From jumping to dropping to the floor, he did not miss a single beat. The dancer is clad in skinny jeans with gold high heeled shoes.

Source: Briefly News