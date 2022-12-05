Kyle Phillips, co-director of Adriano Mazzotti's Carnilinx cigarette company, suffered a major loss as his girlfriend, Maja Janeska, was found dead

Maja Janeska, a popular celebrity makeup artist and businesswoman, succumbed to a bullet wound to the head

The police have ruled it a suicide after seeing the death scene but some sources have suggested there is more at play

Kyle Phillips' partner Maja Janeska died, and police are convinced it was suicide. Reports state that Maja is suspected of having died by suicide.

Janeska was beloved all around the world, including by local celebrities. Some of the family had bad things to say about the men who work for Kyle.

Maja Janeska found dead by Kyle Phillips

According to News24, Janeska died from her gunshot wound, and her body was found by her boyfriend, Kyle Phillips. The publication reports that police do not suspect foul play, but some sources have said that Janeska was afraid of Kyle's employees.

News24 reported that one of Janeska's relatives said:

"She sometimes feared for her life. Her boyfriend had men working for him, and she feared them also. We are heartbroken, and we seriously don't know what to do."

News24 reported that some of Janeska's closest friends said that they spoke to her before she died and that she did not seem suicidal to them.

Speaking on the investigation, the police told News24 that they got a call and found a gun lying next to her body. The SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said:

"Police received a call about a person who allegedly killed herself in Bassonia Estate...there was a firearm next to her..she was certified dead by the paramedics,"

Maja had 1.2 million followers on Instagram many of her fans were upset. People left messages of comfort and condolences to her family on her posts.

"If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages."

