Jeremy Mansfield passed away recently, and the South African entertainment industry is grieving

The TV and radio personality's life changed after receiving a terminal diagnosis of liver cancer

Jeremy was widely loved, and many people shared touching tributes which highlighted the type of person he was

Jeremy Manfield's friend Samantha Cohen announced his passing. The media personality was 59 when he died on 31 October 2022.

Jeremy Mansfield passed away, and many have expressed sadness over losing the talented media personality. Image: Twitter/Radio702

Everything changed for Jeremy when he got diagnosed with life-threatening cancer. The beloved radio presenter host was terminally ill since August 2022.

Jeremy Mansfield succumbs to cancer

TimesLIVE reported that South Africa is grieving over Jeremy Mansfield, who died from liver cancer after surviving leukaemia before. The radio personality will be missed dearly by many South Africans who expressed their sorrow on social media with #RIPJeremyMansfield.

Samantha Cohen let every want to know about his death in a post. She said:

“He knew he was loved and it mattered. He mattered. There will be a new star in the sky tonight. As he would have said: good night, bunnies.”

Condolences poured in from people around the country. Many have expressed relief that Jeremy will no longer be in pain from his cancer.

@cherylh2707 commented:

"RIP Jeremy Mansfield. You are now pain free! Man with a huge heart of Gold x you will be sadly missed."

@JanineLazarus commented:

"Rest in peace radio legend Jeremy Mansfield. You fought a long fight."

@AdriaanVanZyl2 commented:

"My condolences to Jeremy Mansfield...he was the best."

@StevieNixx83 commented:

"Rest in Peace Jeremy Mansfield. You were a radio-legend but you are now free of all earthly pains and struggles as well as Cancer free. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPJeremyMansfield #ripjeremymansfield"

@MantsoePout commented:

"Jeremy Mansfield is the reason I wanted to work at 947 growing up. What he did on breakfast radio is still a template for most. He epitomizes what radio can do. Peak greatness, my heart aches for his family, friends and colleagues. RIP, legend. #RIPJeremyMansfield."

