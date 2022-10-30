Connie Ferguson always ensures that she remembers her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on the 30th of every month

This month, the award-winning actress and TV producer shared a stunning artwork by a talented designer

Fans also loved the thoughtful design and urged the former Generations star to get a tattoo of the artwork

Multiple awards-winning actress and television producer Connie Ferguson warmed hearts with a stunning artwork she shared on her page to mark her late husband, Shona Ferguson's death anniversary.

Connie Ferguson’s fans have urged her to get a tattoo of a stunning illustration of Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson.

Source: Instagram

As has become her norm since Uncle Sho's untimely passing, Connie Ferguson took to her page to share a thoughtful artwork by one of her fans.

The Queen star posted the artwork on her Instagram page alongside a heartwarming sweet caption that read:

"Always and forever a big part of me.❤️ Thank you @msweli_smangaliso for this beautiful illustration. God bless your talent."

Connie Ferguson's fans loved the beautiful artwork. many called on her to have it inked on her body.

@risunagrace wrote:

"I'd definitely turn this into a tatoo, is absolutely amazing, never seen something, it's amazing, plsss turn this into a tatoo."

@branded.ms_honey commented:

"Agreed to the tattoo, of this illustration will be very dope. The story it tells is boundless. KingSho forever ♥️."

@tuliposwa said:

"Oh my gosh this is so beautiful. If I had taken all the pictures of my children that I lost I would have loved this. It speaks such an everlasting connection. Hope u find a sense of that connection Ausi Connie ❤️."

@snezyanda noted:

"Wow so professional & Talented ..... Beautiful work ⚒."

@sibongile7120 added:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ WOW, WOW, WOW. Beautiful indeed and so true, they are always in each other's mind. ."

