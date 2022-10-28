South African musicians Blxckie and Lady Du recently had the cutest interaction on social media

Lady Du praised the rapper for the hard work he put into his latest EP THE4MULA , and she posted a tweet gushing about the rapper's songs

Blxckie released the EP on the same day that American superstar Rihanna returned to the music scene after a six-year hiatus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Lady Du has shown love to South African rapper Blxckie. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @Ladydu_sa

Source: UGC

Lady Du has taken to social media to give rapper Blxckie his flowers while he can still smell them.

Lady Du took to Twitter immediately after Blxckie released his EP, THE4MULA, to praise the talented rapper. Even though she didn't say much, the amount of fire and crying emojis she used were enough to let peeps know that she believes Blxckie bodied his EP.

Blxckie then quoted Lady Du's tweet acknowledging the star and responding to the compliment.

Blxckie and Lady Du had the following cute interaction on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to reports, Blxckie wasn't worried about releasing the EP on the same day as American superstar Rihanna made her music return. After a six-year hiatus, Riri released Lift Me Up, a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Even though not only was Blxckie's new music anticipated in the country, he was still able to capture people's attention. The talented musician attributes this to his work ethic.

“I’m a firm believer in consistency. Getting into the game or getting your name out there is pure luck but the work before and after that has to be constant and that’s why I’m creating new sounds and trying to figure out the next move,” Blxckie told Drum.

Lady Du shares secrets she uses to make money in the music industry

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Du has revealed the secrets that have kept her going in the financially challenging South African music industry.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker said on her social media pages that followers and fame are just icing on the cake. She claimed numerous ways to make money without a large social media following.

According to the talented musician, the most important step is registering yourself with the major music associations. Money will not fall from the tree because she encouraged them to continue recording even if they do not produce any hit songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News