The drought has ended for Rihanna's Navy stans as she singer released a new song after 6 years

The song is featured as a soundtrack on the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther Wakanda Forever

The singer's stans gave the song raving reviews online and made her trend on social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rihanna releases her new song after taking a break from music. Image: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Rihanna's Navy stans worldwide rejoiced after her single titled Lift Me Up was released on Friday morning.

The singer has been on a music hiatus for six years and decided to reemerge onto the scene with the Black Panther Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

During her music break, Rihanna managed to amass a $1.7 billion (R30,7 billion) fortune, mostly earned from her Fenty Beauty empire and is currently the richest female musician in the world.

Once the song circulated, her stans took to social media to express what a relief it is to get new music from the mogul and discuss the layers and nuances of her unique voice.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People said they couldn't wait to hear it play while they watch the sequel of the Black Panther movie, and they predicted it would be an emotional moment for many.

Read some of the comments from Rihanna's stans below:

@cybahszn shared:

"This song is so good, it makes me feel so many emotions. "

@Gedoni11 wrote:

"Super proud to be a Navy. Hearing Robyn sing brought tears to my eyes."

@Thunda_munk tweeted:

"If this was the song that played during T’Challa’s funeral in Black Panther. It’s gonna be rough watching that scene in the theatre."

@helloekene mentioned:

"Her voice. I have missed this voice!"

@MidwestComet tweeted:

"Yes, I'm a stan. This is making me feel like I'm in high school again. "

@devobrown posted:

"It is definitely a power song. Slow and methodical. She uses that raspy style which I dig so much. Some of y’all legit gonna have tears when listening to it. She’s back!"

Rihanna makes music comeback with ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack, Riri’s stans can’t keep calm

Briefly News reported that Rihanna's fans are thrilled after learning that the superstar has ended her music hiatus. Rihanna hasn't made music in over five years, but it appears she's back in the game.

@PopBase announced on Twitter that Riri would make a big comeback on Friday, 28 October 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News