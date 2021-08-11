Cape Town Woman Leaves R20k Tip for Restaurant Staff, Grateful Owner Awestruck

A Cape Town woman is being celebrated for her generosity after leaving a local eatery a R20 000 tip to share between all the staff

The kind donation was made anonymously and the customer expressed a deep desire to help the struggling restaurant, especially given its own charitable reputation

A total of 18 employees each received exactly R1 111.11 from the donation

A Cape Town woman has won the hearts of South Africans after leaving a R20 000 tip for staff of Massimo's eatery near Hout Bay.

Sharing the incredible story, general manager of the restaurant Chris Brown says it was just a regular day when he got the call for a takeaway order. Remembering the life-changing day, Brown had this to say:

"It was a normal day at the restaurant when a regular customer called in to say she will be coming to collect some frozen items from the store. Before she hung up, she asked how many staff members the restaurant had, which I didn't think anything about at the time," News 24 reports.

It was not long before the customer arrived for her order, which she purchased for a mere R370. Once again, she asked how many staff members worked at the restaurant and Brown disclosed that there were 20.

The kind lady said she knew restaurant staff did not receive tips while the eatery was closed down and, being aware of the business' charitable reputation as a soup kitchen, decided to leave a whopping tip of R20 000, Eminetra reports.

Brown adds that the humble customer asked staff members not to make a big fuss. The cash was divided equally amongst 18 staff members as two employees in managerial positions graciously decided to forfeit the tip.

All-in-all, each employee received R1 111.11.

Homeless man returns wallet containing cash to its owner, gets R1m as reward

In some more feel-good news, Briefly News previously reported that a homeless man, Sean Currey, never knew his life would change suddenly when he returned the wallet of a grandmother he found when he was searching for food in the trash.

The wallet full of cash also contained some credit cards. The owner was identified as Evelyn Topper, an 80-year-old woman living in California, Understanding Compassion reports.

She couldn't believe it was found

Evelyn said she had searched everywhere for the wallet, not knowing that she dropped it while taking her 12-year-old granddaughter to school. Despite being hungry and without shelter, Sean returned the item. In reaction, Evelyn said that anybody in Sean’s position would use the money to better their life.

To trace the owner, the homeless man called the contact details in the purse. The owner said she could not believe it when she was informed that the item has been found.

A good reward for a kind act

The granddaughter, Mikayla, was able to raise $475 for Sean on her birthday and dropped it off for him. Touched to do more, the family set up a GoFundMe account.

In weeks, the account raised more than $50 000 (R1 000 000) from kind people. They registered a bank account in the man’s name and deposited the sum.

Sean was very happy and looking forward to building a house for himself with the money.

