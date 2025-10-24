A classroom erupted in song and dance as matriculants celebrated their final school break together with a popular Backstreet Boys track

The video captured authentic joy, unity, and youthful energy, highlighting how music can bring friends together in spontaneous celebrations

Social media users were drawn to the relatable and uplifting classroom moment, sharing the video as a reminder of fun and friendship

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans enjoyed watching learners create a lively, memorable celebration that reflected youthful energy and the joy of milestones.

SA matriculants turned the classroom into a Backstreet Boys concert, leaving Mzansi buzzing. Image: @alexraath

Source: TikTok

A content creator @alexraath posted the video on 16 October 2025, capturing a lively classroom moment at a South African school. The TikTok clip featured matriculants celebrating the end of their final school break before beginning their exams. One student brought a Bluetooth speaker and played a track by the Backstreet Boys titled 'I Want It That Way', instantly prompting the whole class to join in singing, jumping, and dancing along. The infectious energy filled the room, highlighting how students created a spontaneous celebration to mark an important milestone in their school journey.

The video not only captured the fun but also showcased the strong camaraderie among classmates. It reflected a mix of excitement and relief as the learners embraced the last moments of freedom before focusing on final exams. Their shared singing and collective energy exemplified how music can bring people together, even in ordinary classroom settings. Viewers could sense the joy, nostalgia, and youthful spirit in every movement, making the clip relatable and uplifting for anyone who remembers their school days.

Learners celebrate the last break joyfully

Within a short time, the video shared publicly by TikTok user @alexraath went viral, earning over 7,000 likes and more than 100 comments from South Africans who enjoyed the authentic classroom celebration. People online praised the spontaneity and positivity of the learners, sharing memories of similar school moments. The clip circulated widely across TikTok, with viewers appreciating the combination of nostalgia, music, and unfiltered happiness. It became a trending snippet representing South African youth culture and their unique ways of marking milestones.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The responses highlighted how social media can amplify ordinary, joyful moments into something widely appreciated. Audiences reacted to the genuine emotion and collective fun, remarking on how such simple acts can create lasting memories. The video resonated as a reminder of the power of music and friendship to turn an everyday situation into a memorable celebration. It inspired both students and adults to reflect on the lighter, more carefree times of school life.

South African matriculants turned their classroom into a lively Backstreet Boys concert, celebrating the last moments before final exams. Image: @alexraath

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Mr G.Morningstar said:

“So there are 4 boys and 20 girls. 20 ÷ 4 = 5.”

Dancer added:

“This gave me shivers, I realised it’s the end. 😢 To be missed for a lifetime. 😢”

JuanitaDM shared:

“Oh wow… and my Matric year at Stirling was 1990. 😅 🎶🎤🎵🔊 This song was out late 90s… legendary. 👌🥰 Got goosebumps. 😍💯”

King_rusan_7 highlighted:

“When I heard haibo, I knew it.”

Kirsty said:

“This is aura. 🥶”

Tim said:

“Flippen legend!”

Gets Zero wrote:

“‘TELL ME WHYYYY!?’”

West Rand's Favourite Son:

“This video made me feel… 😊 This is the content that makes me love social media. 🤗”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to matriculants

A Johannesburg matriculant shared a devastating video showing the moment she realised she would miss her matric dance after her dress arrived at 9:00 PM.

A young woman who finished high school shared her study tips as someone who achieved nearly 100% for her final history mark in matric.

A young lady decided to make an impressive entrance at her matric dance, and she did not disappoint.

Source: Briefly News