A foreign woman living in South Africa has taken to TikTok to express her surprise after experiencing what she described as "intense stares" from locals while wearing ripped jeans in public.

A foreign woman living in South Africa opened up about her culture shock over ripped jeans. Image: @mimiswondawrld

The young woman shared a video on her social media account handle @mimiswondawrld she detailing her culture shock, which has since gained traction online and sparked an interesting conversation about fashion norms in Mzansi.

In the clip, @mimiswondawrld explained that she had decided to wear an old pair of ripped jeans she hadn't worn in a while, only to notice people looking at her unusually.

"I wore these pair of ripped jeans I have not worn for a very long time out, and the way people were staring at me, it’s kind of insane," she said.

@mimiswondawrld went on to share how she was aware that people were staring at her, but the constant attention made her feel uncomfortable and anxious.

"Are people really looking at me, or am I just overthinking? Nope, people are really looking at me," she added, visibly amused yet confused by the reaction.

Later in the video, TikTok user @mimiswondawrld showcased her outfit, expressing her confusion over the fuss.

"I know that it’s not the best, but they’re not something to be stared at. Like, I’m confused."

In her caption, she reiterated her disbelief, writing:

"I’ve worn this exact pair of jeans out before (I think), and I didn’t get nearly as much stares like I’m just so confused why today."

Mzansi TikTok users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, some laughing at her surprise, while others poked fun at her ripped jeans.

The light-hearted video posted on 9 October 2025 by content creator @mimiswondawrld has since sparked a wider discussion on how fashion choices, especially those popular in Western countries, continue to draw attention in different parts of South Africa.

A foreign woman in South Africa posed in front of a mirror in a TikTok video. Image: @mimiswondawrld

SA cracks jokes over tourist's ripped, cut jeans

The online community was amused by the foreign woman living in South Africa as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Andiswa Ndlovu expressed:

"Ripped or sliced?"

Soso Liao wrote:

"Skinny 3/4 ripped jeans, Hayi, you were testing us."

Thatego added:

"My mind when she said, "I wore this pair of ripped jeans," my sister stopped."

VAGemite commented:

"When you said ripped jeans, I never expected kneeless leggings."

I am Nomadic, replied:

"We do wear ripped jeans, not sliced jeans."

Neurodivergent simply said:

"You are wearing. Don't touch my ankles, cover my knees."

