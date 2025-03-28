Annie Idibia broke her silence after her publicised divorce from 2Baba, returning to social media to express gratitude for the support she received

The Young, Famous & African star deleted all her Instagram posts and thanked fans, friends, and family for their love during this difficult time

Celebrities like Khanyi Mbau, Toke Makinwa, and Zari The Bosslady, along with fans, praised Annie for her strength and resilience

Reality television star and actress Annie Idibia has broken her silence following her messy divorce from her husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

‘Young, Famous & African’ star Annie Idibia has broken her silence after her divorce. Image: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie Idibia returns to social media

Nigerian actress and media personality Annie Idibia has returned to social media after a long hiatus. The star made headlines and charted social media trends after her husband Innocent Idibia announced their divorce on social media. 2Baba shared a video confirming that he had parted ways with Annie after fans suspected his account had been hacked.

Annie has been quiet through the ordeal with several celebrities including Khanyi Mbau, Toke Makinwa and Zari The Bosslady have shared messages of support for their colleague who was allegedly struggling to accept the divorce. The Young, Famous & African star recently headed to her Instagram page to delete all her pictures and videos. She also thanked her fans and colleagues for the outpouring of love. She wrote:

"To My family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family HERE and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single one of you, and I do not take any of it for granted. may the universe continue to be in your favor. God Bless You All. Lots of LOVE. Annie Uwana Macaulay."

Fans show love to Annie Idibia

Social media users flooded the actress and model's page with heartwarming messages of love and support. Fans applauded Annie for her strength during this difficult time.

@realanitajoseph said:

"You’re who you are Annie, you’re Strong; you’re beautiful 🙏Super Woman, take the Lead and LEAD yes, you can Shallom 🥂👑💜💜"

@doriis.kye commented:

"This is how strong women behave ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.You are loved by thousands and millions ❤️"

@elkealexandria wrote:

"May the love that you deserve find you and overwhelm you! Trust the process. There is light at the end of the tunnel. God only has good things for you!"

@claraemeka added:

"Welcome back queen, you are blessed and loved."

@official_princess24 said:

"Hey. Annie, get up, dust yourself off, and go crush it! The world is yours for the taking! I'm rooting for you, namesake!"

2Baba reveals why he divorced Annie Idibia

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2Baba has reportedly opened up about the real reason he divorced Annie Idibia, and apparently, she was the wrong one on Acrymony.

Weeks after 2Baba announced his split from Annie Idibia, the Nigerian singer has been at the forefront of social media scrutiny for abandoning his wife. From having Annie's celeb friends call him out to netizens bringing up his alleged cheating scandals, today, he is apparently ready to share his side of the story.

