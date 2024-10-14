The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently bought herself a new car

The reality TV star posted multiple pictures of herself next to her new Ford Mustang at the dealership on her Instagram page

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson bought a new car. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

The South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson recently celebrated adding another beast to her car collection.

Jojo Robinson buys new Ford Mustang

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Jojo Robinson recently made headlines again on social media after celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Calvin.

The star, who had cosmetic surgery not so long ago, shared on her Instagram page that she has added another beast to her car collection. Robinson posted a video of herself fetching her new Ford Mutsang at the car dealership in Umhlanga, Durban.

She captioned the video:

"Meet the Dark Horse... Fetched my new baby this morning and the FIRST delivered in the country. The new 7th Generation, 2025 Mustang GT, with a full DARK Horse conversion done by @lussoza. I have a love for American Muscle, and this baby has me in my feels.. Thank you, my Boo bear, for always going above and beyond for me. I need some time to process this beauty. Welcome to the family, Madison. Thank you, CMH Ford umgeni, for the amazing delivery this morning."

See the post below:

Fans congratulated the star

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the star on buying a new car. See some of the reactions below:

lungile_mlaba wrote:

"Being a housewife is hard work, but somebody has to do it; let it always be you, Jo. You are living proof of your S4 intro. Congratulations, Mama Boo Bear."

mon_theron said:

"Omg, that is such a sexy car, you are the only lucky lady, Jojo."

phindile__m commented:

"A spoilt wife! What a beast, congratulations Jo!"

beverley__steyn responded:

"Love this for you."

mkamlunguomhlopheqwa replied:

"Congratulations Jojo."

smilling_pop wrote:

"Lord can I have rich husband please."

Jojo bids farewell to RHOD

In a previous report, Briefly News shared Jojo's heartfelt message about the emotional rollercoaster she endured during the series' season finale and having to say goodbye.

The show recently wrapped up its third season, and viewers hope to see even more drama and luxury when it returns. The publication also revealed Jojo's impressive collection of luxury vehicles, which are the dream of every car enthusiast.

