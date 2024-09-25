The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently celebrated her marital milestone

The star shared some content of herself and her husband as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary

The reality TV star also paired the post with a heartfelt message on her Instagram page

'RHOJ' Star Jojo Robinson celebrated her wedding anniversary.

The South African reality TV star had something amazing to celebrate with her husband on social media.

Jojo Robinson celebrates her 10th wedding anniversary

Social media has been buzzing as The Real Housewives of Durban cast member made headlines once again after she announced that she was undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The reality TV star recently celebrated a huge milestone: This year marked her 10th wedding anniversary with her hubby. Jojo shared several pieces of content on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartwarming message.

She wrote:

"Ten years ago today, I married my best friend and the love of my life. It's been a life filled with all my wildest dreams coming true before my eyes. You are my life, @calvenrobinson, and I will love you for eternity. Thank you for this life and for our family...I hope our story proves that real love exists and every girl deserves a life where they become their own Disney princess. Magic is real, and it's what we have. I know that if someone in your lifetime has ever made you feel unloved and worthless, there is another who will do the opposite. No one is so broken that they can't be put back together and shown the true value of love. How long will I love you? As long as stars are above you."

Jojo bids farewell to RHOD

In a previous report, Briefly News shared Jojo's heartfelt message about the emotional rollercoaster she endured during the series' season finale and having to say goodbye. The show recently wrapped up its third season, and viewers hope to see even more drama and luxury when it returns.

The publication also revealed Jojo's impressive collection of luxury vehicles, which are the dream of every car enthusiast.

