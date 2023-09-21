Jojo Robinson and her husband Calven just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary

The reality TV star gushed over her man and their long-standing marriage in a heartfelt Instagram post

Jojo's followers sent sweet messages congratulating the couple on their milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson says her life only started when she met her husband Calven 10 years ago. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo Robinson recently celebrated 9 years of marriage to her husband, Calven. The Real Housewives of Durban star shared a carousel of photos from their time together along with a sweet post honouring her hubby and their love. Followers, including some socialites like fellow Housewife Nonku Williams, wished the couple well on their special day.

Jojo writes anniversary letter to hubby

In a sweet Instagram post, Jojo shared the news of her wedding anniversary. The reality TV star penned a heartfelt note saying her life changed for the better when she and her husband came together.

"9 years today of being married to my Best Friend. 9 years of making all my dreams come true. Life only really started for me when I met my boo 10 years ago."

"I am the happy positive person I am today because our life is filled with so much happiness, it surrounds our home and makes every day a beautiful rainbow kinda day."

Mzansi cheer Jojo and Calven on their anniversary

Followers sent their love to the couple and wished them well on their special day:

mbaureloaded said:

"Happy anniversary Jo."

kayleigh_schwark responded:

"Happy 9 years Besties!"

nonku_williams commented:

"Happiest you too!"

carolofori posted:

"Happy Anniversary beautiful!"

susankaittany added:

"Happy anniversary to you sweetheart."

shanfourie.coza said:

"Happy anniversary you guys! You’re the literal cutest."

lue_tukwayo commented:

"Happy anniversary my people. Love is a beautiful thing."

dr._zambia_bam responded:

"Happy Anniversary and may the good Lord bless your union forever. You are one of the cutest couples!"

mvuladoc posted:

"We love you guys. Thank you for loving your wife so beautifully Calven… Praying that God continues to bless and sustain your union, May you grow stronger everyday."

fikzozo1 added:

"Happy Anniversary to the lovely Robinson's!"

Jojo bids farewell to RHOD

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Jojo's heartfelt message about the emotional rollercoaster she endured during the series' season finale and having to say goodbye.

The show recently wrapped up its third season and viewers hope to see even more drama and luxury when it returns.

The publication also revealed Jojo's impressive collection of luxury vehicles that are every car enthusiast's dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News