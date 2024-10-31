Social media platform TikTok removed over 600 videos posted by South African content creators

98.7% of the videos removed were removed before users could report them, and over 80% of the videos did not meet the community standards

South Africans slammed the platform and accused it of trying to stifle freedom of expression

JOHANNESBURG — TikTok has removed more than 600,000 videos produced by South Africans. Netizens cried foul.

TikTok removes videos

The short-form video hosting platform confirmed this in its 2024 Quarter 2 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report. It revealed that 614,406 videos were removed from the platform. 88.4% of the South African-produced videos did not meet community guideline requirements, and 98.7% were removed before they were reported.

The report also revealed that it banned 143,998 accounts altogether for violating community guidelines. The platform stated that it aims to inspire creativity and bring joy. It also prioritises safety, well-being, and integrity.

South Africans dissatisfied

South Africans on Facebook weighed in on what type of content may have been removed.

Mphemba Mthembu said:

"It's those twerking and the Hennessey gang."

Khaudi Judah Motaung said:

"They must remove Brother Enigma's videos. He lies, and they must block him on all social media platforms."

Lucky Modjadji said:

"Sometimes and for no genuine reason it simply bans or removes content which was legit."

Quinton S Lushaba said:

"They need to create a personal TikTok app for South Africans."

Nicole Govender said:

"Next, remove the app from the planet."

Michael Bosch said:

"Some people seriously go wild with freedom of speech, and now, therefore, other content gets washed out."

