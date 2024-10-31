Pregnant KwaZulu-Natal Learner Falls Ill After Eating Chips, South Africans Reeling
- A learner from Bongucele Secondary School and six other pupils were admitted to hospital after they allegedly suffered from food poisoning
- The learners reportedly bought the chips on their way to school, and some of them were discharged
- South Africans were heartbroken that the learner was pregnant and that she landed in hospital
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
KWAZULU-NATAL — Seven pupils from a school in KwaZulu-Natal were admitted to hospital after they ate chops and exhibited signs of food poisoning. One of them is pregnant.
7 learners hospitalised
TimesLIVE reported that the learners are from Bongucele Secondary School in Mnafu. On 30 October, they were on their way to school when they decided to stop by a spaza shop and buy some chips. They ate the chips and, shortly after, had to be rushed to hospital after showing symptoms of food poisoning.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The pregnant learner remains in hospital while her classmates are discharged. The MEC of Education Sipho Hlomuka warned learners not to buy food from unauthorised vendors.
SA reeling
South Africans on Facebook voiced their frustrations at the concerning trend of children being hospitalised for suspected food poisoning.
Bathandwa Dumakazi Mphankomo said:
"We don't have leaders, only politicians. That's why."
Helen Bruyns said:
"No business owners would poison their snacks, and spaza owners in different provinces and townships would not use the same poison. To me, this appears to be very well-planned sabotage against foreign businesses to investigate and fuel the flames of Xenophobia to drive these individuals out."
Andrew Pienaar said:
"Perhaps the locals have sabotaged the spaza shops usually owned and run by migrants. Suspects may be jealous community members."
Rofhatuthedzwa Arnoldinho Mash said:
"We can blame foreigners, but I believe that there is some sort of sabotage from the locals to instigate another xenophobic attack across the country."
ATM calls on public protector to act on food poisoning crisis
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African Transformation Movement called on the Public Protector to intervene in the food poisoning crisis.
This was after the Gauteng province experienced over 294 food poisoning cases since February 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za