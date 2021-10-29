'DiepCity': Fans Show Love to Veteran Actor Obed Baloyi aka Ringo

South African TV lovers have taken to social media to show love to the talented legendary actor Obed Baloyi

The veteran thespian, who was born in 1970, currently plays the role of Ringo in DiepCity and his fans love the way he brings the character to life

The star, who started acting back in 1987, has played many roles on TV including the characters of Tsutsuma in Ga Re Dumele and Prins in Soul Buddyz

Mzansi TV fans have taken to social media to appreciate the talent of veteran actor Obed Baloyi. The stars currently plays the character of Ringo in DiepCity.

Obed Baloyi plays the character of Ringo in 'DiepCity'. Image: @diepcitymzansi161

Source: Instagram

Obed has been acting since 1987. He started his career while he was still at school. Many people know him as Tsutsuma, a role he played in the SABC 2 show titled Ga Re Dumele.

According to TVSA, the director became popular in Mzansi when he portrayed the character of a school taxi driver named Prins in Soul Buddyz back in 2007. His fans have taken to Twitter to show love to him while he is still alive.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Bonolo51673024 said:

"He will always be Tsutsuma for me."

@UncleeVega wrote:

"I still call him Tsutsuma."

@_lxsxdx_ commented:

"This man deserves all his flowers...I can hear his voice from just looking at his image."

@aunty_tigress said:

"What a talented actor!!!"

@Fabiollofaith added:

"He deserves his flowers."

