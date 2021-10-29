Uthando Nesthembu 's MaYeni is trending again as fans discuss her behaviour on the reality TV show

The viewers have shared mixed opinions on her attitude towards her sister wives with some even accusing her of holding grudges against the other wives

One peep hilariously shared that MaYeni is the Beyoncé of polygamist Musa Mseleku's wives because of her diva tendencies

MaYeni is trending yet again following another spicy episode of Uthando Nesthembu. The reality TV show about polygamist Musa Mseleku and his four wives aired on Thursday night, 28 October.

Uthando Nesthembu's MaYeni is trending again after Thursday night's episode. Image: @khanya.yeni

Source: Instagram

The viewers of the show have been discussing MaYeni's behaviour since the show aired. Some fans believe that she's to blame for all the wrong things that are happening in the family while other think she's not the only wife with a grudge.

The fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the programme. Check out what they think about MaYeni below:

@TheePrincess9 said:

"I refuse to believe that MaYeni is the supposed 'stumbling block'. These wives simply don't like each other. Every single one of them is holding something against the other."

@Cathy35833555 wrote:

"MaYeni doesn't like MaKhumalo at all. She gives MaKhumalo this weird look every time she talks."

@sipho_ditibane commented:

"MaYeni appears to be the bad guy since she is the least capable of concealing her feelings or moving on for the sake of peace. I also believe she does not believe that unity is vital, and I agree, i-unity yantoni?"

@Vuyo_Ngcemu said:

"But MaYeni can't be used as an excuse for zero unity in this house, ifault yabo bonke."

MaYeni blasted for being rude

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nesthembu viewers have slammed MaYeni for being rude to her sister wives. Musa Mseleku's boo was blasted after she allegedly revealed her true colours on the latest episode of the reality show on Thursday night, 21 October.

The fans of the show took to social media to share their disappointment in her behaviour after MaYeni failed to acknowledge MaKhumalo for the love she shows to her kids. MaKhumalo doesn't have children of her own. A viewer @TEEKAYFINEST1 wrote:

"We thought MaMkhulu was the unkind one but yiey it's MaYeni, she acts like she was forced into this marriage."

Source: Briefly.co.za