Beloved Lion King composer Lebo M recently lost his mother Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake

Lebo M's mother became a centenarian in 2024 when his family announced that they would be celebrating her life with that whole year into 2025

Lebo M's family shared the heartbreaking update about Nomvula Morake soon after the internationally renowned musician announced his upcoming concert

Lebo M was celebrating his career with a special upcoming concert in Cape Town. Sadly, his mother Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake, passed away after turning 100 in 2024.

Lebo M's mother passed away at 100 years old following the announcement of his huge upcoming CPT concert. Image: Justin Tallis / Getty Images / thereallebo_m / Instagram

Lebo M's family, the Morakes and Mbonis, hailed his mother for living such a long life. In February 2025, they released a heartfelt statement remembering Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake.

Lebo M loses mother

A statement shared by Lebo M's PR Simpiwe Majola announced that the musicians mother died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 28 February 2025. The statement heralded Magogo Nomvula Grissel Morake as a remarkable leader of their family who leaves behind a legacy of kindness and resilience. They described her as a true matriarch.

The statement also detailed that the family will share the details of Magogo Nomvula's funeral in the coming days. See a post dedicated to her 100th birthday below:

Will Lebo M's life time concert go on after mother's death?

Lebo M's mother's passing comes soon after the announcement that he would be in Cape Town for a special concert. The show that will take place in April was described as a once-in-a-lifetime concert with Hans Zimmerman. Zimoja reported that unnamed sources confirmed that the musician will continue with his show stating that the venue has been booked with featuring artists already paid and Lebo M started rehearsals.

Lebo M is renowned for composing the famous opening chant in The Lion King's Circle of Life. According to BBC, he rose to fame while living in exile in the USA after he was barred from reentering South Africa because he traveled to Lesotho without an ID or passport. Lebo M moved to Los Angeles and started his career as a composer and singer. He contributed to other Disney soundtracks including The Lion King II and the 2024 film, Mufasa: The Lion King. Outside of Disney, he also worked on soundtracks for The Woman King, The Power of One and Dinosaur.

Lebo M established himself as a composer and vocalist with 'The Lion King. Image: Gallo Images

Minnie Dlamini writes sweet note to Lebo M

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini penned a heartfelt letter to Lebo M after the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King for giving her the opportunity of a lifetime.

The premiere was a star-studded event, graced with South African and Hollywood a-listers keen to watch how the show came together, and Minnie Dlamini was among them. Lebo M, who celebrated his 60th birthday in July 2024, was a composer for the movie.

The Love Never Lies host beamed in a stunning turquoise gown and rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars, from Thuso Mbedu to the dashing Aaron Pierre. She got to capture each moment with some stunning snaps.

