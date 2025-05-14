Thembisa Nxumalo was absent as her sister Anele Mdoda celebrated her engagement to Buzza James on Saturday, 10 May

Instead of publicly acknowledging the engagement, Thembisa Nxumalo celebrated her friend's special event

Several netizens questioned Thembisa Nxumalo wondering why she didn't attend or acknowledge her sister's engagement

Thembisa Nxumalo celebrated a special event and ignored Anele Mdoda's engagement. Image: zintathu/Instagram, tembisanxumalo/X

Family often sets aside their plans to celebrate each other, but that was not the case for Thembisa Nxumalo, who missed her sibling Anele Mdoda’s engagement party.

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James hosted their engagement celebration at Fourways on Saturday, 10 May. Guests included one of Anele Mdoda’s BFFs, Sizwe Dhlomo, who was dressed to the nines, but South Africans noticed a few faces were missing from the celebrations.

Thembisa Nxumalo ignores Anele Mdoda's engagement

Mzansi noted that Anele’s BFFs, Khaya Dlanga, and Trevor Noah, were not present but it was the absence of her sister Thembisa Nxumalo that left peeps scratching their heads. Instead of addressing the issue, Thembisa Nxumalo has remained mum and chose to publicly celebrate someone else’s milestone.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, 13 May, Thembisa celebrated her close friend Kayise Nolufefe Ngqula on her birthday. The post was captioned:

“Happy blessed birthday, mntase❤️🥹🙏🏽…@KayiseNgqula 🤩💐🎉.”

Kayise Ngqula was touched by the sweet gesture and expressed her gratitude and love for Thembisa on her X account. The post read:

“Thank you, my darling sis. Love you so dearly!! 🥹🤍✨🌸”

What netizens are saying about Thembisa Nxumalo's post

The exchange between the two highlighted their close relationship, which prompted questions about Thembisa Nxumalo and Anele Mdoda in the comments. Others joined Thembisa in wishing Kayise Ngqula a happy birthday.

Here are some of the comments:

@portiagumedesa said:

“Wow, you two are so gorgeous! Happy birthday, Kayise🥂”

@LungaBudu1 asked:

“Did your sister tell you about her wedding?”

@Big_eyes10 suggested:

“Go attend in disguise 🥺”

What caused Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo's feud?

Surprisingly, Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo were once sibling goals. At one time, Anele Mdoda risked it all and stuck out her neck for Thembisa during her messy divorce with actor Athandwa Kani.

When netizens noticed Thembisa Nxumalo's absence at Anele Mdoda's lobola ceremony, they tried to get to the root of the feud between the two.

The consensus was that whatever caused the rift between the two sisters is personal. Disagreements arose when netizens tried to pinpoint what exactly led to their fallout.

Some suggested that it had to do with their father, businessman Patilizwe “Pat” Mdoda, remarrying, while others suggested that Anele isn't only beefing with Thembisa but her other two sisters, Unathi and Zama.

Thembisa Nxumalo's marriage allegedly on the rocks

Thembisa Nxumalo's personal life is in turmoil if recent reports are to be believed. Briefly news reported that Thembisa and her husband, Mfanelo Nxumalo, are living separately.

According to reports in February, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff. In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via email.

