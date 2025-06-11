TxC made history at the 2025 BET Awards by becoming the first DJ duo to bag the Best New International Act award

The duo received a major boost from Nigerian musician Davido in their quest to land the BET Award

While others celebrated TxC for flying the South African stage on the global stage, others questioned the merit of the award

Amapiano DJ duo TxC bagged the BET Awards 2025 Best New International Act. Image: .txc.

Source: Instagram

Halala! Amapiano DJ and production duo TxC bagged the Best New International Act at the just-ended 2025 BET Awards.

TxC wins BET Awards 2025 Best New International Act

Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke made history by becoming the first DJ duo to win in the category. The duo won the category after fans voted for them by following and liking their post announcement on the BET International Instagram page. TxC's nominee post had over 860,000 likes.

TxC were in the same category as fellow South African musicians Dlala Thukzin and Maglera Doe Boy, Dr. Yaro of France, Abigail Chams (Tanzania), Amabbi (Brazil), KWN (UK), Shallipopi (Nigeria), Merveille (France), Odeal (UK), as well as Ajuliacosta (Brazil).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TxC followed in the footsteps of Makhadzi, who won the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act in 2024.

Social media user @_ShaunKeyz celebrated TxC’s BET Awards win on X in a post shared on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. The social media user praised TxC and argued that they deserve recognition in Mzansi for pushing Amapiano globally. The post was captioned:

“TXC won ‘Best New International Act’ at the BET Awards 2025 🤞🏽 these girls are pushing Amapiano to the world! Make sure TXC gets their moment on live TV next time, South Africa and Amapiano deserve that recognition.”

Netizens react to TxC's 2025 BET Awards win

In the comments, several netizens suggested that the awards were not based on merit or talent.

Here are some of the comments:

@Romeo20040 asked:

“Who are they and what are they known for exactly?”

@MalumN3r argued:

“Happy for them for real🔥. However, the truth needs to be told that sometimes these awards are being sold and they are dodgy cause it doesn't make sense that we have the likes of Kabza, Kelvin Momo have been doing crazy numbers in SA and Africa but they have never gotten such recognition.”

@DwayneKakarot claimed:

“Their sets are the worst😩they just have good management.”

@Wonga_mtsotso asked:

“Who are they and where are they from?”

TxC won the BET Awards 2025 Best New International Act. Image: .txc.

Source: Instagram

The duo’s campaign for the 2025 BET Award Best New International Act received a major boost from their close friend, Nigerian musician Davido, who endorsed the South African duo and appealed to his fanbase to vote for them.

Kendrick Lamar wins big at 2025 BET Awards

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that American rapper Kendrick Lamar won big at the 2025 BET Awards.

The rapper won five awards at the ceremony, held at the Peacock Theatre on Monday, 9 June, in Los Angeles, California, including the coveted Album of the Year award for his sixth studio album, GNX.

The rapper was nominated for 10 awards, and he walked away with five, including Song of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News