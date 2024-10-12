A video has gone viral, showing a toddler watching his junior Michael Jackson look-alike on TV

X page, @HumansNoContext, shared the clip of the adorable toddler reacting to seeing his splitting image

Enthused netizens raced to the comments to take in the doppelganger scenes, lighting up the comments

A viral video shows a toddler reacting with surprise and then amazement at seeing his child Michael Jackson lookalike. Images: Michael Ochs, Frank Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Child star Michael Jackson has a doppelganger in 2024, and the toddler at the centre of the looks comparison cannot believe the striking resemblance.

A video of the child watching young MJ performing on TV had adorable written all over it, not only for the kid's innocent reaction.

Adorable kid Michael Jackson look-alike

The @HumansNoContext X page posted a now-viral video showing the moment the toddler reacts to seeing "himself" with the funny caption that read:

"He’s trying to remember when he wore that outfit."

The 14-second clip shows a mother filming her young son intently looking at the TV as MJ recited his verse on the hit Jackson 5 song, Stand!/Who's Loving You/I Want You Back from the album Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5.

The song was performed as a Medley/Live On The Ed Sullivan Show on 14 December 1969, during which a 10-year-old MJ shone.

Sitting on the couch, the child appears surprised at first, with a scowl on his face, before smiling wide-eyed a few seconds later.

He sports the same afro as Michael Jackson, with the same features of a round face, flat nose and big eyes.

Amused netizens see double

The attention-grabbing scenes garnered 2.1 million views, 76000 likes, 7600 reposts and 6500 bookmarks within 36 hours.

Briefly News looks at the surprised reactions to it.

@ms_muktar16 wrote:

"Bro, prolly thinks he's lived a past life."

@Mash_CT said:

"Bro's questioning his entire existence."

@L09450974 added:

"Woah, he really [has] those eyes."

@LockDownDefense noted:

"Man, if he don't look like young Mike. LOL!"

@MsWarisha0 offered:

"He's thinking, 'What am I?'"

