A video shows a group of men demonstrating a carefully rehearsed dance routine during a gathering

The footage shows the men dancing in sync to a tune that sounds like that of the Shembe people

The video had the ladies in awe as they responded with admiration for talented men in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a group of Zulu men demonstrating a traditional dance made quite an impression on the social media streets.

A group of men showcased their dance skills at a Shembe event. Image: @siphephelomsibi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows Zulu men dancing together

The footage posted on TikTok by @siphephelomsibi shows a group of men holding Zulu shields and sticks dancing to a unique tune that sounds like that of the Shembe people.

The men are seen moving in sync in a slow yet dynamic manner as they lift their legs and turn around as part of the practised dance routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Shembe church

The Shembe Church is well known for its spectacular dance festivals, and its structure is a fascinating mixture of Christian dogma and the tenets of Zulu culture, Ulwazi Programme states.

Shembe is staunchly a traditionalist Zulu cult founded in 1913 by Isaiah Shembe after a vision, SA History reports. Their beliefs mix the Old and New Testament and the ancestral veneration of traditional Zulu culture.

Social media netizens react to men's dance performance

There is just something captivating about Zulu dancing. Netizens were impressed by the men's performance.

The ladies did not hold back sharing their fascination with the gents, with some pointing out that they were particularly charmed by the man wearing a red cap in the video.

iolanthe94 commented:

"Ubhuti wecap."

Fatima Andiswa Gumede responded:

"Yazi umuntu uzogcina ekhetha inkosi ngenxa yabafana."

Nomfundo Mkhize wrote:

"Ngavele ngabona ubambo lwami."

Yaya Stensil said:

"Ubhuti we Cap ered bandla."

Xolly M replied:

"Hayi mina ngithatheni shame mahala nje futhi."

user6603475884375 commented:

"Nam ngathi sengiya ngakhona, ngogana khona straight ."

mandisayolanda4 reacted:

"Lalela min ngizoshada kashembe❤️."

mngunibuhle said:

"Umuntu uzozithola ajola kashembe ngephutha la."

Mzansi impressed by video of man showing off his Zulu dancing skills

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African cyber citizens were left captivated and impressed by a video of a white man doing the traditional Zulu dance known as indlamu.

Traditional Zulu dancing is an important part of the Zulu culture. Dancing is usually performed during a traditional Zulu ceremony and is accompanied by vibrant singing and sometimes the beating of drums.

The footage has been circulating on social media and was posted by @kierranallen and shows the shirtless man dancing with great skill to a traditional song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News