A video of a white man dancing shirtless on a mountain has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining clip posted on TikTok, shows the man dancing indlamu with great skill to a Zulu traditional song

This war dance is untouched by Western influence probably because it is regarded as a touchstone of Zulu identity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African cyber citizens were left captivated and impressed by a video of a white man doing the traditional Zulu dance known as indlamu.

Traditional Zulu dancing is an important part of the Zulu culture. Dancing is usually performed during a traditional Zulu ceremony, and is accompanied by vibrant singing and sometimes the beating of drums.

A video of a man doing indlamu with great skill left Saffas impressed. Image: @kierranallen/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage has been circulating on social media and was also posted by @kierranallen and shows the shirtless man dancing with great skill to a traditional song.

According to Eshowe, indlamu is a traditional dance that is most often associated with Zulu culture. It is performed with drums and full traditional attire and is derived from the war dances of the warriors. This war dance is untouched by Western influence probably because it is regarded as a touchstone of Zulu identity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens showed the talented dancer love by responding with funny compliments to the post:

Okuhle Jiyane said:

“Khuphuka lapho biltong.”

mc.dlamini responded:

“ It's confirmed... KwaZulu-Natal is a country.”

S.eemah_ reacted:

“Washa boerewors .”

djnish21 commented:

“Yes, we are proud South Africans ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mfoka Majozi wrote:

“Kodwa maZulu we're so special wonke umuntu Uyaythand into yethu abanye bafisa kabi ukuba amazulu asizqhenye ngobthina.”

yanga_Captain 6 commented:

“ being south African is everything guys ..✌...yoh suka madoda.”

TeachCD remarked:

“My dad grew up on a farm in Nquthu in Natal he could speak Isizulu fluent and he use to show this off. One of the people who taught me respect.”

UKZN graduate breaks into Zulu dance at his graduation ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African Zulu man paid tribute to his vibrant culture at his graduation ceremony.

A video of him proudly breaking into a traditional Zulu dance was shared on Facebook by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies.

The gent, dressed in an olive green suit under his grad gown, is seen busting some cultural moves on the stage before he collects his hard-earned academic belt. Cheers and ululations can also be heard in the background.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News