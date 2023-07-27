Gauteng's government was roasted on Twitter after it called on Thousands of job applicants to fetch their appointment letters in Soweto

Netizens complained that the government wasted money by forcing young people to collect their letters physically and not receive them electronically

A spokesperson told Briefly News that the focus is not on critics but on fulfilling its mandate since voted into power in 2019

The Gauteng government stood against naysayers for calling on 35000 young people to collect their appointment letters. Image: @GautengProvince

Source: Twitter

The Gauteng Provincial Government came under fire for handing out appointment letters to thousands of young people in Soweto.

South Africans slammed the provincial government for wasteful expenditure and wondered why the letters weren't emailed.

However, a Provincial spokesperson hit back against netizens and slammed their criticism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Gauteng government hands out appointment letters to 35000 job applicants

The provincial government confirmed to Briefly News that around 35,000 appointment letters were handed out to young people that applied for and received jobs following a partnership with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (MerSETA).

The government announced that those who passed the screening process would receive their appointment letters today at the Orlando Stadium in Orlando, Soweto.

They also posted a video on their Twitter account where scores of young people walk towards the Orlando Stadium in the cold weather. Many smiled and even threw peace and gang signs to the camerapeople as they passed.

Government spokesperson speaks to Briefly News about criticism

Gauteng Provincial spokesperson Sizwe Pamla spoke to Briefly News and commented about the netizens' criticism.

"These are the same people who said the process was not transparent. The provincial government was elected in 2019 with a mandate to create jobs and deliver services. The focus is on changing young people's lives and not the critics," he said.

Watch the video here:

Netizens unimpressed with the provincial government

The announcement and the video did not go well with South Africans, who are disappointed in the provincial government's efforts to create employment for the youth.

Katlego Ramela said:

"This is for their election campaign."

Tsogang asked:

"Why at the stadium? Is it a free venue, or was it booked and paid for? Couldn't SMSes or emails be sent?"

Noma commented:

"This is abuse. Sies."

Mr Jones Maluks wanted to know how it was going to work.

"So what's the plan? Are you going to be calling their names? What's gonna happen to those that didn't make it?"

SAMyHomeland was angry.

"Who was appointed to provide chairs, tents and the PA system, as I don't recall the premier office advertising this?"

Health Department calls on families to collect relatives at mortuaries

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Health Department called on family members to collect their deceased relatives' remains.

The Department revealed that over 900 bodies remained uncollected at government mortuaries.

Netizens were shocked at how many unidentified bodies lay at mortuaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News