A video of a brave man assisting a snake in drinking water has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the gent making the snake take several sips from his water bottle while out camping

Many netizens were intrigued by the rare sight and responded with marvels and questions

A man gave a snake a drink of his water. Image: pubity

Just when you think you've seen it all, a man goes viral for letting a snake help itself to his water straight from his water bottle.

Thirsty snake takes a sip

A video shared on Instagram shows the man, who appeared to be out camping, carefully supporting the large black snake against his boot as it perched up to have a few sips of his water.

Snakes don't drink water the way mammals do. They don't have lips or cheeks to let the water in. Instead, they use their jaws to capture water and swallow it, AZ Animals explains.

According to animal expert page, snakes have unique adaptations for acquiring and storing water. Some use rain or mist, while others collect water droplets from their scales or skin.

Even certain types of snakes with special scales help them gather water for drinking. Water is just as important for snakes as it is for any other living creature.

Netizens react to the video

The video is oddly satisfying to watch and left many netizens intrigued as they responded to the video with curiosity and amazement.

xaviermartnz21 commented:

"The man watered the thirsty snake. The snake then bit the man. The man asked the snake, “why did you bite me? I gave you water when you were thirsty.” The snake replied, because I’m a snake."

gxdgiftedchild replied:

"Bro was thirsty."

jennyjohnsonhi5 commented:

"I wanna see it say “thank you” and leave afterwards."

jamms_47 responded:

"Drinking like me when I wake up randomly at 4am ."

__50shadesofshayxoxo commented:

"It looks cute drinking, but there’s nothing cute about a snake."

venture_pictures said:

"So I was just walking in the forest and a snake asked for some water ....."

Massive snake spotted crossing road in Zimbali Estate

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a massive snake crossing the road at the fancy Zimbali Estate, Durban, left Mzansi netizens feeling unsettled.

A video posted on TikTok shows the snake, suspected to be a python, slowly slithering across the road as a car waits for it to pass. Zimbali is in a tropical coastal setting on the north coast of KwaZulu Natal, which makes it ideal for several species of snakes.

According to KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans, who spoke to Briefly News, the north coast is quite an ideal habitat for pythons.

