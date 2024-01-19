A TikTok video was posted showing a snake being removed from a property after it was caught and tried to escape

The video was posted by a snake removal expert and shows the Cape Cobra's head hanging outside of the box and the expert handling the reptile with ease

The comments section was filled with fear, as Mzansi unanimously reacted with absolute unease and displayed their own phobias

The video shows the Cape Cobra trying to escape after it had been caught. Source: TikTok:@slangouwp/ Getty Images: Xavier Lorenzo

While many of us fear heights or even spiders, the phobia of snakes has always been overriding among Mzansi. There have been many viral videos of snakes showing up in the scariest places that have sent shivers up the spines of netizens.

Scary stuff

The video was posted by Boland Snake Removals 24/7, which shows them finding a snake attempting to escape from a cardboard box after the homeowner trapped the snake before calling them. The Cape Cobra's head sticks out of the box but remains stuck. The cobra attempts to bite the removal expert before he calmly removes the snake and takes it away.

Crazy response

Mzansi came to the comments section with hilarious responses to the video, with many sharing their fear of snakes and others saying the owner should sell their house. There were also comments congratulating the expert for removing the snake safely.

Thando couldn't handle the video:

"Imagine opening a box and bang! Surprise surprise "

Nicky shared her thanks:

"Shame poor little noodle, thanks for rescuing him "

Dawn was terrified:

"Oh my goodness. how it tries to turn his head to bite you and you just take your time to get hold of his head. "

Memphis was impressed:

"You have the biggest balls I know to handle a snake like that "

Cindy was left in fear:

"Heart attack on the spot"

