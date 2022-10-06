A young sailor's life came to an abrupt end when he was stabbed to death in an informal settlement

Khanya Mafuta represented South Africa in the Youth Sailing World Championships this past July

SA Sailing mourns the untimely death of the kind and talented young man who lost his life due to rampant crime in the country

Khanya Mafuta was stabbed to death near Mosselbay. Image: South African Sailing

MOSSEL BAY - Khanya Mafuta was stabbed to death at Marikana township in KwaNonqaba close to Mossel Bay. He was a sailor and joined SA Sailing five years ago via the Skipper Foundation.

The 18-year-old was chosen months ago to represent the country in the Netherlands in the Youth Sailing World Championships, reported News 24. Michael Robinson, the president of SA Sailing, said:

"We are all absolutely devastated by the news of Khanya’s tragic death. He was a truly wonderful young man who worked hard and was forging a promising sailing career that could have changed his life.”

According to Dispatch Live, Lindani Mchunu, SA Sailing transformation officer, said World Sailing collaborates with clubs across the world to offer sailing opportunities to underprivileged kids like Khanya.

He also said it's unfortunate that crime in the country prevents young people from realising their dreams.

"To have such a fun loving and talented young man taken away in these circumstances is an absolute tragedy. So many of SA Sailing’s development programmes are aimed at at-risk youth to provide a way out for them by introducing them to sailing — not just as a sport or pastime, but also a possible profession in the maritime industry. Khanya’s tragic, untimely death shows just how great that risk is.”

