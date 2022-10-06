Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said German tourists have not cancelled their trips to South Africa

The minister said there are discussions around increasing hotel security for the safety of tourists

Department of Tourism said incidents of crime directed at tourists tarnish the reputation of the country

MPUMALANGA - Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu noted that there were cancellations by German tourists who planned to vacation in South Africa. She was speaking at a media briefing following the murder of a German near the Kruger National Park.

Sisulu said the government is “on top” of the situation. She said discussions around increasing hotel security for the safety of tourists are also being had.

The minister said a few years ago tourists would allegedly be followed from Johannesburg airport and robbed along the way to their hotels, according to News24. She said since the claims emerged, measures were put in place to ensure people are warned about the possibility of them being followed.

German Ambassador Andreas Peschke said Germany is the third largest tourism market for South Africa. He said the country still plans to bring a direct flight from Germany to Mbombela to increase the possibilities of exploring the country.

“Tourism safety has been consistently identified across a number of studies, media and crime reports as a challenge which threatens tourism growth and therefore, foreign direct investment, visitor spend and employment,” said Sisulu.

According to the Department of Tourism, crime incidents directed at tourists tarnish the country’s reputation and create a negative perception. However, Sisulu added that South Africa is a peace-loving country.

Citizens react to the minister’s remarks:

@NoVoice2Small said:

“How about, if something happens to another tourist we hold Sisulu responsible in a court of law?”

@bush_wings commented:

“You think it’s only German tourists that could cancel. Eish this will affect tourism in its entirety including European and American tourists not just Germans. I’ve already had clients’ queries change their itineraries to East Africa and Zambia. Seems you know nothing of tourism.”

@adiel_pc added:

“Tragedy will plague SA for many years, those who are in charge of the country were never the custodians and it’s a psychology of finance and injustice to capitulate SA back into the dark ages.”

