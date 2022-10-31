SAPS forensic laboratories have worked extensively for the past six months to clear the DNA backlog by nearly 30%

Bheki Cele added that the police department had fallen short of its October deadline for clearing the backlog completely

The police minister assured that the DNA backlog would be cleared by January 2023

JOHANNESBURG- Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Monday, 31 October, that the South African Police Services (SAPS) reduced the DNA backlog by nearly 30%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the South African Police Services reduced the DNA backlog by a staggering 170 000 cases. Image: LUCA SOLA & stock photo

Cele claimed that the backlog resulted from administrative issues and one testing center being overwhelmed with DNA evidence.

The backlog has hampered many court cases which require DNA evidence from proceeding and derailed the government's response to gender-based violence cases, Cele said.

According to eNCA, the backlog involved 241 000 cases in April 2022 but has reduced to 71 000 cases in October. Though the reduction is substantial, Cele admitted that the police department failed to meet its goal of completely clearing the backlog.

Cele assured that the backlog would be cleared by January 2023, hopefully bringing finality to several GBV cases as several pieces of DNA evidence related to the abuse, sexual assault, or murder of a woman, EWN reported.

In regards to new DNA cases, Cele said that a separate team has been working on processing new DNA results to prevent adding to the already dense backlog.

South Africans react to Bheki Cele's announcement

South Africans don't believe that the police cleared the DNA backlog ethically.

Here are some comments:

@KennethHughMuso claimed:

"I often reduce my admin load by throwing it in the trash."

@DesireTablai added:

"It can't be true."

@Ella96444708 commented:

"Big LIES!"

