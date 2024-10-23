A lovely woman tried staying positive after one of the worst experiences in her life

The hun was left at the altar by her man and was shown love and support by family and strangers

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing positive messages with the lady

A woman was left at the altar by her man and the internet showed her love. Images: @funkyrbs

Source: Instagram

A brave woman shared that her man left her at the altar. The video went viral, with many online users sharing kind words.

In a TikTok clip shared by @funkyrbs, the lovely lady is seen in her wedding dress looking gorgeous. She is in the street and she announces that her man left her at the altar. However, she didn't share the reason why. One could presume that she also doesn't know.

In another video, the lady expressed how grateful she was for the support she has received both from her loved ones and strangers. She added that she would share more details when she is ready.

Lady left at the altar by bae

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the woman

The video gained over 40 million views, with many online users sharing kind words with the lady.

@Kyle Wayne Taylor wrote:

"I hope you spent the whole day going out with your friends around the city in that gown because it is GORGEOUS!"

@user Jennifer Morrone expressed:

"You are stunning! that gown!!! you have everything amazing coming your way! you and tour mother dance was everything. keep moving beautiful 🙏."

@Caylie Wall Pearlman commented:

"THE LORE GOES CRAZY!!!!!!!! We love you Rachel!"

@Macdad said:

"This video is so powerful, every time you pop up on my fyp I rewatch it. You are stronger than you will ever know! Proud of you 🤍."

Woman celebrates after man leaves her at an altar

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who had a good time after her man left her at a wedding ceremony.

Kayley Stead is the luckless woman in the scenario but is powered through the bad situation with immaculate composure. She shared the ordeal in a TikTok video. The video would look like any other happy wedding celebration, but the groom is nowhere to be seen as well as his family, who according to the jilted bride, wanted to stay behind and party but felt uncomfortable.

