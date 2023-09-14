A South African cashier broke down in tears after being asked if she was applying for other work

The woman said that she was hurt by the assumption that she was not trying to get a better job just because she was a cashier

Many South Africans responded with comforting words and shared their own experiences of being judged for their jobs

Cashiers need to be able to handle multiple tasks at once, such as ringing up customers, counting money, and making change. They also need to be able to deal with difficult customers and unexpected situations.

A young woman was hurt after being judged for being a cashier. Image: @untombenhle1/TikTok

One South African cashier took to social media to share a video of herself breaking down in tears after someone asked whether she was doing anything about getting a better job.

Woman breaks into tears after being judged for cashier job

In the footage posted on TikTok, @untombenhle1 is sobbing as she reveals how a stranger ruined her day by asking whether she was applying for other work, which hurt her to the core.

"Do you guys actually think we aren't applying? Just because we are cashiers you assume this is what we dreamed of? Some people know how to ruin your day shame," the woman wrote in the video.

@untombenhle1 added that someone else went as far as to ask her whether she even bothered to further her studies after high school.

South Africans respond with comforting words

Many netizens were touched by the woman's emotional breakdown and responded with comforting words, encouraging her to keep her head up.

Others also shared how they had also had similar experiences.

Mrs Krobani❤️ · Friend

"I’m so sorry, sisi."

Siziphiwe Peaceful S replied:

"WeSisi wayikhuluma into esilimaza sibaningi ."

sindisiwentapho responded:

"Imsebenzi yethu bayibukela phansi kodwa ngoba sifuna ukushintsha izolo so bekezela. ."

__Zandie said:

"Ooh sisi phephisa . Kubuhlungu Ngempela."

zolazincume commented:

"Omunye wath ngofela eKFC, I cried kanti uJehova uzophendula. I got an offer at UNISA after years of applying. Kuzolunga nakithi."

khaya♡☆ wrote:

"I even left that cashier job and stayed home coz kyafana nje it hurts daily it breaks you knowing ukuthi that's not where you want to be."

