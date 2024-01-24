Two adults went viral after using a child's toy and getting carried away while having a lot of fun

A video showing them having a playful moment warmed many people's hearts and the TikTok video went viral

Online users thought it was hilarious to see the two adults having childish fun in the TikTok post

One man and woman were a viral hit. They got together and had a lot of fun in a video playing outside.

A TikTok video shows adults on trampoline and many had jokes. Image: @b

Source: TikTok

The video of the pearly received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video raving about the fun couple.

Couple goes viral

A man and a woman in a video by @b decided to get in touch with their inner child. They were jumping wholeheartedly on a kid-sized trampoline

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Men and women have South Africans laughing

People commented on the video, thinking the man and woman were hilarious. Peeps left their thoughts in the comment section.

CappyJuice said:

"It’s giving 'E rekile ke nna trampoline eo, nka e tseye if ke nyaka.'"

Kingofboys wrote:

"When you climbed that trampoline saw it’s lifespan flash before it’s very own eyes. Low key I wish I was there jumping on it also."

user950835219363 added:

"When I saw a trampoline getting on the trampoline I was like you yoh yoh."

BWDrip check commented:

"Not her saying "WE" nearly broke the trampoline."

coconutgoon joked:

"We all know who nearly broke the trampoline."

Men and women have fun with children's items

One man and woman were a viral hit for their parenting. People were amused by the parents

Soweto old woman juggles soccer ball like a professional

Briefly News previously reported that a video of an old lady juggling a soccer ball amazed Mzansi's social media users. The woman performed complicated tricks with the ball and made it look easy. Social media users marvelled at her talent in the viral TikTok.

The clip was posted by @sportsinsociety and got over 230 000 views within 14 hours. The woman was wearing a long skirt and didn't break a sweat while juggling the ball. She even cracked a few smiles as she kicked the soccer ball in the video.

The gogo warmed thousands of people's hearts and they showered her with love in the comments section. Some said the lady was better than most Premier Soccer League (PSL) players..

Source: Briefly News