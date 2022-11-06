A woman would not allow another lady to flirt with her man in her presence, and she quickly stopped her attempts

She called her to order in front of the grocery store and warned her to stay away from her boyfriend

People on TikTok loved her approach and posted funny comments about her bold makeup and spirit

A woman fights for her man at the grocery store. Image: @sthayimpilo47/TikTok

Source: UGC

A funny woman had Mzansi people in stitches when she marked her territory at the grocery store. She fiercely told one lady to stay away from her man and that he belonged to her in a TikTok video posted by @sthayimpilo47.

People at the store were dying of laughter as the lady with glitter on her face walked up and down, making it known that he was taken.

When the other lady tried to talk back, she told her to shut her mouth because she would never be with him, let alone smell him. Lol.

The glitter face lady said she'd stick beside her man just to spite her. Netizens loved her fierce spirit, and some men said they wanted girlfriends just like her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@percymoyo556 said:

"I have made peace with Madlamini’s makeup. "

@leratomashao3 asked:

"Ladies, what's that gold powder you use on your nose?? I think uMaDlams used it as a foundation."

@ripfumelopfumilahmbekwa added:

"I love her shem."

@miguelgumede wrote:

"I want someone who will fight for me like this."

@tyranwazirabdool shared:

"I want a girlfriend like this."

@lungsta469 commented:

"You always make my day, Madlams. I love you"

@portiamaben said:

"President."

@sithandiweshusha1 commented:

"I wish I could be like MaDlamz. No stress, just glitter, and countless boyfriends."

