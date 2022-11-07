Uyajola 9/9 never fails to leave Mzansi viewers entertained, and the latest episode lived up to the standard of the past episodes

One lady who had been fired up after suspecting her man was cheating got the shocker of her life when she found out she was just the lad's side chick

South Africans took to social media immediately after the episode aired to share rib-cracking posts at the expense of the woman's heartbreak

‘Uyajola 9/9’ viewers have been left laughing out loud after a lady found out she's a side chick. Image: @official_jubjub/Instagram and @TheCPTtwins/Twitter

Uyajola 9/9 broadcasted recently broadcasted yet another explosive episode.

One lady suspected that her man was two-timing her and decided to ask help from Jub Jub to find out the truth. What was to come after all the investigating Jub Jub did, the lady definitely didn't anticipate it.

The stunner, who had been in a relationship with the dude for four months, had her suspicions confirmed, and all hell broke loose during the confrontation. One thing the fiery lady didn't expect was to find out that she wasn't the main chick but a side chick.

On Twitter, @AdvoBarryRoux shared the following bits of the episode that left Mzansi's jaws on the floor:

The revelation shocked her and Uyajola 9/9 viewers who took to social media. They laughed at the girl's heartbreak, with many claiming it was too early for her to throw such tantrums in the relationship.

@molapsi2 said:

"She is embarrassing herself. Now, it's not working out in her favour."

@MateteMashamai1 shared:

"She's too forward, ka 4 months "

@biki_zanele posted:

"Not even a side chick, she was someone he knew."

@Givethanks_m wrote:

"Very embarrassing and humiliating. Hope she heals."

@life_mabege replied:

"The liver"

@Doctors_on81 commented:

" she's losing the battle."

@RawkSt3R reacted:

"She’s too cute to be heartbroken "

@Wandile63140923 also said:

"She had it coming."

@Irvan_Thabang also shared:

"3 months and she's already in this deep. Haaaaiibo"

@MolotsiNeo1 also posted:

"Side chicks deserve love too"

@BLOSE_ZN also reacted:

"At least she knows now… a lot of women don’t know yet"

@melissamukosera added:

"Apparently, things aren't always as they seem."

Uyajola 9/9 accused of being staged

Briefly News previously reported that Social media users have reacted to a snippet of the upcoming episode of the popular show Uyajola 9/9.

Hosted by the controversial Jub Jub, the show, which always leaves viewers wanting more, has been accused of using actors for clout.

The viral video caught the attention of social media users and showed a white male caught in the act by his wife. The clip also shows the camera crew recording the moment. Twitter users concluded that the clip shared by the famous parody account @AdvoBarryRoux looked staged. Others hilariously commented that mjolo knows no race or skin colour.

