A group of wives left Mzansi peeps stunned when they prayed for their hubbies against having any side chicks

Cheating in a relationship has become quite common for peeps online, but most South Africans were surprised to see a church do this

Netizens across the country were surprised and shared their own opinion and views on infidelity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A group of faithful wives at a church prayed for their hubbies against them having side chicks, which shocked many Mzansi peeps.

Some concerned wives prayed for their husbands against having side chicks, and SA couldn't deal with it. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter, Gawrav/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Popular social media account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the video online that showed the spouses holding their husband's heads to their chests and passionately praying against any sort of cheating. Peeps couldn't believe the Twitter post, and others cackled at it.

Infidelity is a massive problem in modern-day dating. According to the Independent Online, Gauteng is stated to be a cheater's paradise, with many women using an app to cheat on their husbands.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video shows how deeply the women care about the topic, with many of them holding their partners very close. Peeps across Mzansi were stunned by what they saw, and many commented about the sensitive topic. See the responses below:

@Kozo_II asked:

"So are these men more or less announcing they be cheatin? Or they will cheat hence the prayer?"

@TukoPaul said:

"Don't marry someone just because you met them in church, a church is like a hospital, and some patients are not responding to treatment!"

@Thwala_oo11 shared:

@AngelSkippa01 commented:

"Will never pray for cheating husband coz whatever they do its a choice, utawuthandaza uhubuke madvolo while a person is having the best time of their life."

@OngstaM mentioned:

"Hayi suka some of these men are thinking of their side chicks as their women are praying! Respect men "

@LeboKillerMalel posted:

@TmPhuthu said:

"This prayer would be a joke the moments they walked out of that church "

@BeaulahTariro mentioned:

"Some women will not see heaven coz they are always praying for and about their husbands."

25-year-old lady thrilled about beautiful penthouse, sweetly says parents would be proud of her

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one hard-working 25-year-old excitedly posted a video online after bagging herself a stunning penthouse.

The beautiful woman noted that her parents would have been proud of her achievement if they had lived to see the win, with her clip getting a lot of attention online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News