DJ Sbu is currently in the US and leaving a mark on big industry players while doing what he loves

He met journalist and radio host Sway Calloway and Watch What Happens Live's host Andy Cohen

Sbu posted pictures and videos on his Instagram page, and his followers said that he remains inspirational after many years in the game

DJ Sbu is making big moves in New York, promoting his energy drink and spinning the disk.

The radio host visited the Sway in the Morning show hosted by Sway Calloway and played a fire amapiano set. Everyone in the radio studio was vibing to South African sounds.

The former Metro FM DJ was also pushing his energy drink Mofaya and Sway kindly took snaps with it to show support.

On his eventful takeover of the big apple, Sbu also linked up with Andy Cohen, who is famously known for hosting and producing shows for Bravo TV.

DJ Sbu's followers felt inspired by his hustling spirit and never giving up attitude. Some people suggested he document his life while he is on the journey to becoming a billionaire.

Read a few comments on Sbu's time in New York.

@shopsouthside____ asked:

"Billion under construction must be the first product. That narrative deserves to be documented. Kopa ho ba director please?"

@mfesaneejie posted:

"Inspirational brother. "

@tbangngubs said:

"From eKasi to the world✈️. I love how most South Africans have been taking the flag globally for recognition."

@mahlangu_george wrote:

"Sbu doing what he does best, music and radio."

@sherrydfox added:

"Man, what! This set was fire. Stand up."

@sibusiso_calvin commented:

"SA rise."

@etsile stated:

"So proud of you."

@ntshwengtshepo added:

"From the dusty streets of Tembisa to the world. I am truly inspired by your hard work, grootman."

