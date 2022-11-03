Tbo Touch has taken to his timeline to reveal that he and three other well-known Mzansi celebrities are working on a new project

The radio personality shared a poster of himself, Robert Marawa, DJ Fresh, and DJ Sbu, along with a caption implying that something big is on the way

South African netizens have taken to Tbo Touch's comments section to speculate what the project could be

DJ Sbu, Tbo Touch, Robert Marawa, and DJ Fresh are rumoured to be starting a radio station. Image: @iamtbotouch

Source: Instagram

Famous radio DJ Tbo Touch took to Twitter to share a poster of himself, sports commentator Robert Marawa, podcaster DJ Sbu, and well-known musician and radio personality DJ Fresh.

The image, accompanied by a caption, has sparked rumours that the four pillars of South African radio are teaming up on a new project.

"Somethings are meant to happen! Come rain or shine! "

Tbo Touch shared the following poster on Twitter:

Tbo Touch's followers speculate it's a radio station

@ChefSparks_ said:

"A radio station, please, not those internet online things eish"

@VanCleef80 shared:

"A radio station with these individuals will create chaos on SABC, please let it happen."

@jayceahthebe posted:

"We currently have no Sports Talkshows On #Radio2000 and #MetroFM. So, Robert Marawa should have 3 hours to do his Sports Show."

@2020Mom3 replied:

"Missing Phat Joe"

@MoiketsiMutsi commented:

"Long overdue, this should've happened back when Fresh & Robert had some issues with the public broadcaster."

Are Robert Marawa, DJ Sbu, DJ Fresh, and Tbo Touch starting a radio station called Fired Up?

In 2021, IOL reported that the four radio personalities were launching their radio station, Fired Up.

This comes after they clashed with well-known radio stations. Robert Marawa left Metro FM and Radio 2000 last year. He was allegedly fired from his renowned sports programme Marawa Sports Worldwide, via text message.

Tbo Touch had a back-and-forth relationship with Metro FM as well. According to News24, he resigned as the Touch Down 326 drive-time show host in 2017. He was brought back in 2022 when he was offered R480 000 per month as a salary.

DJ Sbu owns and operates a successful urban radio station Massiv Metro and a YouTube podcast called The Hustler's Corner SA.

Meanwhile, The Citizen reported in 2021 that DJ Fresh had no plans to return to radio following the sexual assault allegations levelled against him and DJ Euphonik, which resulted in his dismissal by Primedia.

