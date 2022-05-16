BI Phakathi has come to the rescue again when he assisted a young businessman in need of funds

The young gent reached out for help online asking for donations towards purchasing a brick making machine

The philanthropist responded to his plea by sending him R8 000 to which the man responded with gratitude

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi blessed a young man on a mission to start up a new business venture with a generous R8 000.

This gesture was a response to Dr. MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) online appeal asking for donations towards purchasing a brick-making machine.

South Africans poured in blessing for do-gooder BI Phakathi who blessed a young man's dream. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

“I am humbly asking for assistance to purchase this brick-making machine that costs R12 000. If I get this one, I’ll create employment through hiring other people to assist conveniently,” he wrote in a tweet.

Not wasting any time, Phakathi responded to the man’s request.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A grateful MuVenda shared a screenshot of the bank notification from the money sent by Phakathi along with a heartfelt message of thanks. He wrote:

“Thank you very much @biphakathi may God Continue Blessing You. This does nothing but motivate me more knowing that there are those who actually believe in me makes work more hard.”

The philanthropist simply responded:

“You are welcome, God bless you.”

Phakathi’s kindness not only brought an entrepreneur closer to his dream but also touched many South African netizens. Check out some of the comments on the Twitter post below:

@tankiso_matanka commented:

“God bless you sir.”

@SimonLekopa sad:

“Mr Phakathi you are a blessing.”

@mangi_cyril replied:

“As I said @biphakathi does things in a Miracle way.... a God-sent man.”

BI Phakathi blesses a woman who was going from door to door begging for food with groceries and cash

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist came across Monique, a homeless woman who was going from door to door begging for food.

She also had some clothes she was hoping to sell. BI asked her about her situation and after listening to her for a moment he told her he'd be right back

He returned with a food hamper for her. She was shocked by his kindness but knowing BI that is not where it ended. BI handed her his wallet and told her to take what she needed.

Source: Briefly News