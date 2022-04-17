BI Phakathi has come to the rescue again, he came across Monique who was begging at people's doors for food

He listened to her story and returned with a food hamper and like usual he offered the woman some cash, Monique could not believe her luck

Social media users took to the internet and shared their reactions to the touching video in the comment section

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist came across Monique, a homeless woman who was going from door to door begging for food.

She also had some clothes she was hoping to sell. BI asked her about her situation and after listening to her for a moment he told her he'd be right back.

BI Phakathi helped Monique out when she needed it most. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

He returned with a food hamper for her. She was shocked by his kindness but knowing BI that is not where it ended. BI handed her his wallet and told her to take what she needed.

In the video, Monique took a single R100 note and said that she couldn't take more. BI Phakahti handed her a couple more notes.

She was shocked, "I don't know what is happening."

Social media users react to the touching video

Selvin Albertraj:

"She deserves more blessings... in the coming days. She seems to be a hardworking and a courageous person...!!"

Cheryl Isaac De-Suze:

"She speaks very fast God is Good Blessings to you for your wonderful works ❤️ take care and be safe."

Emmy Chi Chi:

"I hope someone learns something from this woman, she said when she woke up she asked God to take her somewhere to get help and God answered her prayers by connecting her to our brother who helped. May your Destiny helpers locate you in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen."

Talia Mageba:

"I'm always touched by your videos,, I always prayed to God to bless m to bless others,that's the kind of love the Lord wants us to lead."

