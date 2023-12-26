A TikTok video of a pimped-out VW Beetle has made South Africans laugh

The Beetle has massive tyres, and playing a game of punch-buggy with it may result in teeth being knocked out

The online community reacted to the video, with many saying the car won't have any parking issues

A video of a pimped-out Beetle in the streets of Johannesburg has brought back good old-days memories of punch-buggy games. Images: TikTok/ @byron.davel, Pixels/ Sofia Rabassa

TikTokker @byron.davel recently had Mzansi in laughter after sharing a video of a pimped-out beetle. The white Beetle has massive tyres and the video was recorded in Johannesburg.

In the clip, the TikTokker asks if anyone is interested in playing a game of punch-buggy.

What is a punch-buggy game?

According to The New York Times, "Punch-Buggy'' or ''Slug-Bug'' is one of the popular games played on long road trips to keep the riders entertained.

The game is played in a way that where the first person to see a Beetle coming in the opposite direction would holler ''Slug bug!'' and punch another passenger in the arm.

With this unusually pimped-out car, the TikTokker jokingly said the game would result in teeth being knocked out.

The online community reacted to the video with laughter.

See what the TikTok community had to say about the pimped-out Beetle

@Wolfvrick said:

"I always feel like people with such unnecessary big tyres are compensating."

@Yash_N_GPૐ commented:

"Someone brought the GTA 5 buggy to life ."

@GallantNyathi shared:

"There is a certain Merc SUV that looks a glorified like this, especially from the back."

@SunnySaffa commented:

"He’s making sure he always gets the parking spot."

@Janine Vermaak said:

"I still play that even though I am 25 and my mom hates it."

@Nykey97 said:

"Potholes can't stop that."

