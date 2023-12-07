A TikTok video shows a young lady's experience in the rural areas trying to get access to water the old way

The young lady showed that she is only used to the suburbs as she tried to figure out how to use a well

Online users cracked jokes after watching the woman's struggle with fetching water with a bucket

A babe went TikTok viral because of her struggle with the village life. The video got lots of attention, as people were thoroughly amused.

A TikTok video of a young woman from the city fetching water from a well went viral. Image: @dee_crusty

The clip of the woman from the city got over 40k likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who could not help but joke at her expense.

City girl tries her best in rurals

A TikTok video by. @dee_crusty shows a young girl fetching water from a well. In the video, it was clear that she did not know what she was doing.

SA amused by lady's well struggle

Many people thought the young girl was hilarious. People cracked jokes, and others were amazed that wells were real.

Theo said:

"I've only seen wells in cartoons."

luv.lee.2436 commented:

"People being shocked wells are real like, where were you guys all this time."

Putin wrote:

"Aybo kanti we still have wells. I've only seen then on tv."

Lee was in awe:

"Kante wells are real?"

Lerato Onalenna joked:

"Mina I'd fall inside, i don't trust myself."

Makoti duties send woman over the edge

In related news, being a daughter-in-law made a woman cry. A video shows how fed up she was with working.

Woman perfectly embraces dual roles of city wife and village wife

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi woman from Pretoria shared a video showing herself in two different settings as a city wife and as a village wife.

The video shared by Nolwazi Tshabs shows the woman having a good time and dancing with her friends versus being an obedient and hardworking wife at home with her in-laws.

As a village wife, Nolwazi is seen serving her husband, cooking, cleaning, making traditional beer and cleaning the insides of a slaughtered animal.

