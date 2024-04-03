Family members of the nine suspects who were shot and killed during a shootout with the SAPS were heartbroken

A video of one of them weeping and mourning their losses went viral on social media

South Africans were unmoved, and some called for them to be arrested, accusing them of benefitting from crime

Mzansi had no sympathy for the family members of the dead suspects. Images: Brastock Images and William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

MARIANNHILL, KWAZULU-NATAL – Family members of the nine suspects that were killed in Mariannhill in KwaZulu-Natal on the morning of 3 April were devastated at the deaths of their loved ones. South Africans were not sympathetic to their tears.

Family members of slain suspects mourn

@MDNnewss posted a video of family members walking away from the crime scene. In the video, one of the relatives is seen weeping uncontrollably while a family member drags her away from the scene.

The woman’s alleged relative is one of the nine people who were shot and killed in Mariannhill after a shootout between them and the police broke out. The suspects were accused of violent crimes such as rape, murder and house robberies and were said to have terrorised the community.

View the video here:

South Africans nonchalant at relative’s tears

Netizens were not touched by the relative breaking down in tears.

Cozmino said:

“She must be arrested.”

Mapiano CFC said:

“This is how she was supposed to be crying when begging her family members to stop doing crimes.”

Mlando said:

“Go search their homes for stolen properties taken from robberies, and arrest them if they are found. No mercy for criminals and those who received stolen goods.”

Super back said:

“Family members knew everything, and all this time, they were quiet.”

Dingiswayo kaNyambose said:

“When their brothers were terrorizing the community, they felt untouchable. They wouldn’t assist the police apprehend the thieves.”

