A teenager from Mitchell's Plain in the Western Cape was killed after he was accused of a crime

The little boy was viciously stabbed to death after a taxi driver accused him of stealing a cellphone

South Africans were shattered by the incident and slammed the person who allegedly took his life

MITCHELL'S PLAIN, WESTERN CAPE – A Mitchell's Plain family was left in tears after one of their own, a teenager, was killed after he was accused of stealing a cellphone.

Teenager stabbed to death

According to Daily Voice, the teenager, Nathaniel Daniels, was allegedly accustomed to stealing at the taxi rank and taxi drivers had their eyes on him. The incident occurred on 10 April 2024 after one of the drivers allegedly claimed he stole a phone from a taxi he had been washing. He was then stabbed multiple times.

Following the incident, members of the community and taxi drivers clashed after the police allegedly let a suspect go. The teen's grandmother, Charmaine, said one of his friends told her about the incident. The police are investigating a case of murder.

South Africans heartbroken

Netizens on Facebook believe he did not deserve to be killed even if he did steal a phone.

Keith Sauls said:

"This incident again shows how messed up the system in this country is. The parents are also to blame. He should have been in school, and the parents knew about what he did at that entre. Why didn't they involve the necessary authorities to help the laaitie?"

Marcus Jordaan said:

"No matter what he did, it doesn't give anyone the right to take his life. Why not open a case against him?"

Marlin Jones said:

"15 years old. That's sad."

Giyani teenager allegedly stabs brother to death

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a teenager from Gyiani in Limpopo was arrested after she allegedly killed her older brother.

The two siblings reportedly got into an altercation. The brother allegedly assaulted his sister, and she is said to have retaliated by stabbing him. She then handed herself over to police, who said she confessed to the crime.

