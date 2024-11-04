Eastern Cape police officers killed a teenager at a boarding school, as well as an off-duty cop, in two separate incidents

The police confirmed a murder case was opened in Mthatha following the teen's shooting

In another incident, it's alleged that a sergeant shot at police at a robbery scene in Mqanduli

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed to Briefly News that they are investigating the incidents

ZWELITSHA — Shootings and killings, both from criminals and cops, continue in the Eastern Cape, confirming that the Lusikisiki mass murder was not an isolated incident in the province. More recently, an off-duty sergeant and a teenager died in police shootouts in different parts of the Eastern Cape on the weekend.

Cops kill teenager during police raid

In Mthatha, police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old teenager at a residential property.

Police reports indicate that an Excelsior Comprehensive School Grade 12 pupil sustained a fatal gunshot wound after police raided a house party.

The officers allegedly fired shots, sparking a commotion and prompting a group of boys to run outside. In the aftermath, one lay on the ground dead.

SAPS's Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said:

"It is believed the incident occurred in the early hours at Mabutho Street, Northcrest, in Mthatha, on Sunday, 3 November 2024.

"A murder case was transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation to determine the circumstances."

Speaking to Briefly News, IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said flying squad members had gone to conduct a raid at a residence.

"When they arrived at the house, the occupants allegedly ran away, and the police allegedly fired shots.

"One person was fatally wounded [and found] in the garden. The incident happened at around 2am on Sunday and was reported to IPID."

Investigators have since visited the scene.

Suspected robber and off-duty cop killed in shootout with police

Meanwhile, police opened an inquest docket after an off-duty sergeant was killed during a shootout with the Mthatha Tactical Response Team (TRT) members in Mqanduli on Sunday, 2 November.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said they received information about a suspected robbery that will happen at a bottle store in the Dobe location at about 4pm.

"On seeing the police, the suspects ran in different directions."

A suspect near the bottle store entrance opened fire on the police officers. The suspect sustained several gunshot wounds when police returned fire. Nkohli further explained:

"Police recovered an unlicensed revolver. A preliminary investigation revealed that it was stolen in Hillbrow in 2021.

Nkohli confirmed that the deceased suspect was an off-duty sergeant from Madeira Police Station.

