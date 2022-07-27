Former Real Goboza presenter Sinazo Yolwa has joined the single babes club again after calling it quits with her girlfriend

The star made the announcement of the breakup with a sweet video featuring her now ex-girlfriend on social media

Peeps felt sorry for the media personality who is not handling the breakup well; they took to her timeline to wish her love and light as she deals with heartbreak

Popular media personality Sinazo Yolwa is nursing a broken heart after going separate ways with her girlfriend. The stunner, who used to paint timelines red with cute posts with her bae, headed to social media to announce that her relationship has bit the dust.

Sinazo Yolwa has taken to Twitter to announce tha she broke up with her girlfriend. Image: @sinazoyolwa.

Source: Instagram

Although the former Real Goboza presenter kept details about her lover and how they broke up top secret, the star made the public know that she's back on the market with a Twitter post.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality is obviously failing to cope with the split. She took to her Twitter page to share a touching video with her former lover to mark their breakup anniversary. She captioned the sweet clip:

"Happy Heartbreak Anniversary."

The media personality's fans couldn't help but sympathise with her as she goes through the breakup. Many took to her timeline to shower her with love and strength.

@nonku commented:

"Love and light Sinazo."

@LadyMay_K added:

"The lyrics 'It’s been 6 months and 8 days since you ran away'..."

Source: Briefly News