Somizi Mhlongo has been serving travel content on Instagram for the past week and his followers are lapping it all up

The media personality is currently exploring different countries in Europe and took his friend along on the luxurious excursion

Some of Somizi's fans asked if the mystery friend was his new boyfriend in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Somizi and his friend living it up in Europe. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo is one of the most hard-working and booked celebrities in the country and the star took some much-needed downtime to travel abroad.

The Idols SA judge posted many pictures and videos with pinned locations in Italy, Monaco and the Netherlands.

The Showbiz star is also travelling with an unknown companion spotted in several of his Instagram posts, sparking online speculations. He captioned one of the clips:

"Finally found our fav spot. Well, the first time we were introduced to this spot was in Paris. So it’s our first time at the Monaco branch."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Curious fans wondered about the nature of their friendship and kept asking in the comments if he was on a romantic getaway.

One netizen urged Somizi not to propose to the guy as he did years ago with his ex-husband Mohale Motaung in Paris.

@the_brown_masserati asked:

"Is that other guy married?"

@bellanziba stated:

"Husband and wife vibes. I love them."

@ayanda.magwaza.923 posted:

"The things we see in movies, and it's done by our own.❤️"

@capetown_radio suggested:

"Don't do another proposal Somgaga because we know you with surprises. Happy New Year."

@sparkle_hunz asked:

"Chommie is this your new boyfriend?

@annepedrito said:

"Somizi you could have taken me with you. I adore you."

@sgwenza mentioned:

"This is a lesson, a lecture on how to live."

@noluvuyoxotyeni wrote:

"Beautiful guys! Just to show the world what South Africa is capable of.❤️"

@ms_delicate1 stated:

"Come to the UK, you are close by. Don’t book a hotel, you can stay at my house."

Somizi Mhlongo sparks dating rumours in new video following getting called out for faking pregnancy

In a related story, Briefly News Somizi's dating life has been full of controversy since his ex-husband Mohale Motaung entered his life.

Abuse allegations were made and documentaries released, exposing all the horrible events that led to the ex-lovers' divorce, which have all trended on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News