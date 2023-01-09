Late Kwaito legend Mampintsha left behind a couple of lux cars including a white Mercedes Benz V-Class and a black Ford SUV

The talented Big Nuz member died in mid-December 2022 after suffering a stroke and is survived by his wife, Babes Wodumo and their little son Sponge Wodumo

Even though Mpintsho barely showed off his cars, Briefly News took to Mpintsho's timeline and compiled some of the pics and videos of the late star posing with his rides

Mampintsha may be gone but his legacy lives on. The Kwaito legend was laid to rest a few weeks back after he succumbed to a stroke.

Late Big Nuz member Mampintsha left behind his Mercedes Benz V-class and a Ford SUV. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The Big Nuz member is survived by his young son, Sponge Wodumo and his popular wife and artist Babes Wodumo. He left them behind with a couple of lux assets. Mampintsha hardly showed off his cars on his timeline but owned a couple of posh rides.

Briefly News compiled some pics of the cars he flexed on his official Instagram account before he died. The Ngeke hitmaker passed away towards the end of December 2022.

1. Mampintsha buys Mercedes Benz V-Class

The reality TV star took to his timeline to share a video of himself collecting the keys to his new white Mercedes Benz V-Class. The excited star was dancing in front of the car while showing off the car keys. He was at the car dealership when the video was filmed, reports Fakaza.

2. Mampintsha shows off his black Ford SUV

The late musician owned a couple of grand cars but rarely flexed them on his timeline. Mpintsho took to his timeline a couple of years ago to share a pic of himself posing in front of his black Ford SUV, reports ZAlebs.

Babes Wodumo releases footage showing women performing witchcraft in her home

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo has continued to expose her late husband Mampintsha on social media. The Gqom artist dropped footage from their marital home showing women apparently performing witchcraft in her bedroom.

The video of the whole thing shook Mzansi. In the footage, a couple of women can be seen roaming around Babes' house at night and one of them seemingly smearing umuthi on her bedroom door, reports ZAlebs.

Social media users have accused Mpintsho of bringing his side chicks to their matrimonial home since the video surfaced on Twitter.

